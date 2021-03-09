DragonVein Price Hits $0.0454 (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $6.96 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein token can currently be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,582.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $539.09 or 0.01006090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.61 or 0.00350129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00029276 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000838 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 76.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000289 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

DragonVein Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

