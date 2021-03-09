CoinEx Token Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $17.74 million and $1.13 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00058604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $433.44 or 0.00807307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00026260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00062504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00029484 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00040872 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.