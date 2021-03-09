Zacks Investment Research Downgrades General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) to Hold

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Shares of General Finance stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 75,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,933. The stock has a market cap of $367.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. General Finance has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. As a group, analysts expect that General Finance will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $102,320.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,583.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,901 shares of company stock worth $693,379. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of General Finance by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 115,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Finance by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,857 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of General Finance by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 643,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84,243 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Finance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

