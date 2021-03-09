Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 47.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BKI opened at $72.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average is $86.81.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. Equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

