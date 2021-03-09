Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys 13,000 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.07% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $14,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2,739.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $117.07 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.26 and its 200 day moving average is $115.19.

