Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 39,322 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,322 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $11,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Bank of The West bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,140,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 908,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after buying an additional 460,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,584,000 after buying an additional 206,386 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,248,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after buying an additional 161,218 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 124,842 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSW opened at $11.10 on Monday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $943.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.65.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneSpaWorld currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

