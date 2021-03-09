Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Down 5.7%

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) traded down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.95 and last traded at $79.24. 865,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 603,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.03.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHVN. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.54.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.85) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $365,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 175.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.