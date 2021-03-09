EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Reduces Holdings in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its stake in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,747 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Apache by 13,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Apache by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APA opened at $23.25 on Monday. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 4.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Truist upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

