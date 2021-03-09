Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 2,835 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.46.

AEP stock opened at $78.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $99.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,044 shares of company stock valued at $7,769,081 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

