Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.70

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 11120889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$0.85 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$0.65 to C$1.15 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.82.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

