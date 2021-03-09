Zel Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, Zel has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.0823 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.34 or 0.00240361 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00095978 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00055199 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 122,880,900 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

