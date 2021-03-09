API3 (API3) Market Capitalization Reaches $68.83 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. One API3 token can now be purchased for approximately $4.97 or 0.00009404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, API3 has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $68.83 million and approximately $16.37 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.55 or 0.00453204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00067398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00046232 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00076019 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00078398 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $246.36 or 0.00466089 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “API3USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.