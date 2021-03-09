DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,622 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,635 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,269,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,198,000 after acquiring an additional 484,468 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,929,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,828,000 after acquiring an additional 656,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,808,000 after acquiring an additional 901,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $59.52 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $72.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.