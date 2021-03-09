DATA Market Cap Hits $11.68 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. DATA has a market cap of $11.68 million and $3.03 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DATA has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00058880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.45 or 0.00807646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00009279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00025875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00062347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00041139 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco

DATA Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

