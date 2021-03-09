Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in International Paper by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,849 shares of company stock worth $1,497,553 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $54.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $54.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

