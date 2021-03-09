Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 5,557 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after purchasing an additional 860,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Comcast by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,134,478,000 after acquiring an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

CMCSA opened at $55.09 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $55.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

