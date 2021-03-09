Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $257,000 Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,574,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 763,605 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Amcor by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 29,477 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 43,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.1175 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.