Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.