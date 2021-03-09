Gilbert & Cook Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 647.2% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

