Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 319 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after acquiring an additional 157,897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after acquiring an additional 351,008 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after acquiring an additional 129,997 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after acquiring an additional 116,592 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after buying an additional 331,479 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $209.96 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $219.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.39 and a 200-day moving average of $182.03.

