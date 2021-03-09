Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 558 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 109,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.1% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $1,059,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 23,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Chevron stock opened at $109.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $109.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average of $84.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

