Andesa Financial Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,625 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $134.70 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $623,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,751,269.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

