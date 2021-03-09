Andesa Financial Management Inc. Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,382,536,000 after buying an additional 646,460 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Deere & Company by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after buying an additional 463,298 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Deere & Company by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,314,000 after buying an additional 427,694 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Deere & Company by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,585,000 after buying an additional 362,615 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company stock opened at $349.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $363.31. The stock has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.20.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

