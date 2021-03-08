SEEN (SEEN) Price Hits $13.06 on Top Exchanges

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, SEEN has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. SEEN has a market cap of $9.20 million and $301,982.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SEEN token can now be bought for approximately $13.06 or 0.00024227 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.80 or 0.00459658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00067326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00046959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00076636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00077872 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $250.14 or 0.00463998 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,772 tokens. SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

