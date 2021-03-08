Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases Shares of 2,049 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,787,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at $26,809,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $144,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,644,815.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,870 shares of company stock worth $9,125,104 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

DECK stock opened at $316.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.68. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $340.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.