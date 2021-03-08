Analysts Set Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Target Price at $12.50

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tronox by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth $4,912,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 573.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 537,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 457,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROX stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72. Tronox has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $21.36.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.29 million. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

