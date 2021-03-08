Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Trading 5.3% Higher

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.37. 7,184,986 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 3,667,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -3.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Waitr during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waitr during the third quarter worth about $44,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waitr during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Waitr by 288.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

