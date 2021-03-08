Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST)’s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 343,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 602,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

CPST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Noble Financial started coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $109.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.79.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $27,462.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,694.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

