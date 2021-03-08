Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Down 23.5% in February

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 197,200 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the January 28th total of 257,800 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $4.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. Pioneer Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 67.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 113.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 22,005 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.