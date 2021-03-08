Short Interest in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Declines By 23.7%

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the January 28th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BBVA stock opened at $5.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.86.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Banco Sabadell raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
