Short Interest in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Declines By 23.7%

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the January 28th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BBVA stock opened at $5.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.86.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,854,000 after buying an additional 2,141,568 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,247,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,561,000 after buying an additional 513,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,573,000 after buying an additional 1,059,615 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,272,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 505,074 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,080,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,868 shares during the period. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Banco Sabadell raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

