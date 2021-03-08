Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Short Interest Update

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the January 28th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Orange during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Orange by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. Orange has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $13.77.

Several brokerages have commented on ORAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

