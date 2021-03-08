Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the January 28th total of 9,760,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,882 shares in the company, valued at $379,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $222,601.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,362 shares in the company, valued at $222,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $4.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a market cap of $579.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $6.48.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

