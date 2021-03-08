Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

FLGZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

OTCMKTS:FLGZY opened at $6.80 on Friday. Flughafen Zürich has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.78.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.