Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) Short Interest Update

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 176,600 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the January 28th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,150,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,136,000.

Shares of NYSE:SEAH opened at $10.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports and entertainment, and technology and services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

