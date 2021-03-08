Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the January 28th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NID opened at $13.73 on Monday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the third quarter valued at $157,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 16.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

