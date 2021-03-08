Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases New Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 79,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 73,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 193,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 72,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.80 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

