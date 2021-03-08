Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Trading 6.2% Higher

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $12.32. 4,612,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 4,244,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QRTEA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

