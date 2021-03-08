Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 51.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 791,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after buying an additional 270,179 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 745.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 224,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 198,179 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 587,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after buying an additional 379,954 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.24. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.71). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

