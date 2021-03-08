Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WY. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $33.76 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.34 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.