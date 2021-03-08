Globe International Limited (GLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Globe International’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$1.18.

Globe International Company Profile

Globe International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes purpose-built apparel, footwear, and skateboard hard goods for the board sports, street fashion, and work wear markets in Australia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company markets its products under various proprietary brands, such as Globe, Salty Crew, FXD, Almost, enjoi, Girl, Flip, Chocolate, Thrasher, Lakai, and Impala Rollerskates.

