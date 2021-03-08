Globe International Limited (GLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Globe International’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$1.18.
Globe International Company Profile
