Shaver Shop Group Limited (SSG.AX) (SSG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Shaver Shop Group Limited (SSG.AX) (ASX:SSG) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Shaver Shop Group Limited (SSG.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.23.
Shaver Shop Group Limited (SSG.AX) Company Profile
