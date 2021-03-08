Shaver Shop Group Limited (SSG.AX) (SSG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Shaver Shop Group Limited (SSG.AX) (ASX:SSG) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Shaver Shop Group Limited (SSG.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.23.

Shaver Shop Group Limited (SSG.AX) Company Profile

Shaver Shop Group Limited engages in the retail of specialist personal grooming products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers electric shavers, beard trimmers, hair clippers, body groomers, manual shavers, oral care, massage, and fragrance products for men; and hair removal, hair styling, beauty, oral care, massage, and fragrance products for women.

