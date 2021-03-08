Accent Group Limited (AX1) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 on March 18th

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Accent Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.09.

Get Accent Group alerts:

Accent Group Company Profile

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, apparel, and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. Its brands include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Sperry, Palladium, Stance, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, PIVOT, Stylerunner and Podium Sports.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Accent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.