Accent Group Limited (AX1) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 on March 18th

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Accent Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.09.
Accent Group Company Profile
