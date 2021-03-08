Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ) Declares $0.02 Interim Dividend

Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.35.
Michael Hill International Company Profile
