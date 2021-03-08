Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 18th

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

NYSE:VGI opened at $11.83 on Monday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

