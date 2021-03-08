Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 18th

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.
NYSE:VGI opened at $11.83 on Monday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.