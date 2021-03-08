MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

MDU Resources Group has raised its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MDU Resources Group has a payout ratio of 42.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MDU Resources Group to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

MDU opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

