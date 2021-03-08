Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s share price rose 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.78 and last traded at $91.10. Approximately 1,280,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,343,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.77.
OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.63 and a 200 day moving average of $90.31.
In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
