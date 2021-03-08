Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s share price rose 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.78 and last traded at $91.10. Approximately 1,280,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,343,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.77.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.63 and a 200 day moving average of $90.31.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

