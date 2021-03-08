Proton Market Cap Reaches $24.47 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $24.47 million and $722,829.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00060548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.31 or 0.00821455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00061138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00029861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00041707 BTC.

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,413,649,131 tokens. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

