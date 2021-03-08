Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $141.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

EXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.82.

EXP stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.51. 320,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,353. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.38 and its 200 day moving average is $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $130.27.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $228,594.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,371.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 20,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $1,976,659.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,935.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,036 shares of company stock valued at $23,729,811. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

