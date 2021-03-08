Steem Dollars Trading Down 6.5% This Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $39.32 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for $6.24 or 0.00011654 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,582.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $539.09 or 0.01006090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.61 or 0.00350129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00029276 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00018038 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000868 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001450 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 76.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002390 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,296,976 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

