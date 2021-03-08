Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 205 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after buying an additional 669,303 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 387.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after buying an additional 1,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,368,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,203,000 after buying an additional 82,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $86.86 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

